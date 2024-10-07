Skip to main content
Former John Jay High School student on trial for murder of classmate claims self-defense

Jesus San Miguel, 19, faces up to life in prison if found guilty

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Tags: Courts, Jesus San Miguel, John Jay High School, Joshua Kinnaman

SAN ANTONIO – A jury will have to decide this week whether the fatal stabbing of a John Jay High School student during a lunch break last year was an act of murder or self-defense.

Jesus San Miguel is accused of killing Joshua Kinnaman, 18, on April 4, 2023.

The incident occurred at La Fiesta de Jalisco, a restaurant across the street from the school, where the two had gone during their break.

Prosecutors allege Kinnaman was upset with something San Miguel said to his girlfriend, prompting Kinnaman to challenge him to a fight.

According to the state’s opening argument, Kinnaman initiated the altercation by pushing San Miguel and throwing a punch. San Miguel then reportedly drew a knife and fatally stabbed his friend.

He then ran from the scene and never called 911.

“You can’t bring a knife to a fist fight, that is what this case is all about,” prosecutor Raul Jordan said.

The defense, however, painted a different picture, arguing that San Miguel was trying to de-escalate the situation.

“He doesn’t rush at him and stab him. He doesn’t stab him multiple times,” defense attorney Charles Bunk told the court. “Jesus has the knife; he [Kinnaman] runs into the knife, basically.”

Several classmates who were present during the altercation testified that they were unaware of any animosity between the two young men. Both were described as friends and not typically known for violence.

As testimony continues, the jury will ultimately have to decide if San Miguel acted in self-defense or if he is guilty of murder.

If convicted, San Miguel faces the possibility of life in prison.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Erica Hernandez

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with 15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

Misael Gomez

Misael started at KSAT-TV as a photojournalist in 1987.

