Trial date set for San Antonio teen accused of fatally stabbing John Jay High School student

SAN ANTONIO – A trial date has been set for a former John Jay High School student charged with murder.

Jesus San Miguel is accused of fatally stabbing another student, Joshua Eugene Kinnaman, 18, in April of 2023.

A judge on Monday scheduled jury selection for Sept. 27, with testimony beginning on Oct. 7.

San Miguel, who is out on bond, was indicted for the murder in November.

The arrest warrant affidavit states that on April 4, 2023, San Miguel and Kinnaman were both at a restaurant in the 7700 block of Marbach Road, across the street from John Jay High School.

The two went to the restaurant together, sat at a booth and ordered food, surveillance video showed. At some point, San Miguel said something inaudible to Kinnaman, to which Kinnaman replied, “I’ll kick your a** right now,” the affidavit states.

San Miguel replied, “Let’s go,” and they began to exit the restaurant, police said, adding that they were “smiling while doing so.”

An exterior camera showed them walking to the parking lot and showed Kinnaman “aggressively shove” San Miguel from behind, the affidavit states.

The suspect dropped his drink, took off his backpack and pulled out what appeared to be a lock-blade knife, investigators said. As he pulled out the knife, Kinnaman approached San Miguel and began to swing at him with his fists.

After a few swings, San Miguel lunged at Kinnaman and stabbed him in the torso, police said.

Kinnaman later died at a hospital.

In court, San Miguel’s attorney, Charles Bunk, told the judge he was still conferring with prosecutors for a potential plea deal.

If a deal is not agreed upon before jury selection, San Miguel, if found guilty, faces 5 to 99 years, or life in prison.