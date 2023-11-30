Teen accused in fatal stabbing of John Jay High School student indicted on murder charge

Jesus San Miguel, 18, was charged with murder, according to records with the Bexar County Jail.

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a John Jay High School student has been indicted for murder.

Jesus San Miguel, 18, is accused of fatally stabbing Joshua Eugene Kinnaman, 18, on April 4.

The arrest warrant affidavit states that San Miguel and Kinnaman were both at a restaurant in the 7700 block of Marbach Road, across the street from John Jay High School.

The two went to the restaurant together, sat at a booth and ordered food, surveillance video showed. At some point, San Miguel said something inaudible to Kinnaman, to which Kinnaman replied “I’ll kick your a** right now,” the affidavit states.

San Miguel replied “Let’s go,” and they began to exit the restaurant, police said, adding that they were “smiling while doing so.”

An exterior camera showed them exit the parking lot and Kinnaman “aggressively shove” San Miguel from behind, the affidavit states.

The suspect dropped his drink, took off his backpack and pulled out what appeared to be a lock-blade knife, investigators said. As he pulled out the knife, Kinnaman approached San Miguel and began to swing at him with his fists.

After a few swings, San Miguel lunged at Kinnaman and stabbed him in the torso, police said, .

Kinnaman went inside the restaurant for help and San Miguel ran off, police said.

Kinnaman was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

San Miguel was indicted on Thursday and will have his case tried in the 226th District Court.

The first trial setting has yet to be scheduled.

If San Miguel is found guilty he could face a maximum punishment of up to life in prison.