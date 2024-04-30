Spirit Airlines adds nonstop service between San Antonio and DFW

(Chris O'Meara, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Spirit Airlines will add nonstop service from the San Antonio International Airport (SAT) to another Texas destination.

Flights to the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) will begin later this summer, according to a news release.

“This is another great option for our travelers to the metroplex,” Director of Airports Jesus Saenz said. “Spirit Airlines continues to invest in San Antonio, and we’re thrilled their next investment will be right here in Texas. We’re also excited for these low fares to bring tourists from the Dallas area to come and explore what makes our region so special.”

Starting July 10, Spirit’s twice-daily flights will begin operating on 182-seat Airbus A320.

The schedule for those flights is as follows:

Departs SAT at 5:00 a.m. and arrives at DFW at 5:50 a.m.

Departs SAT at 3:15 p.m. and arrives at DFW at 4:05 p.m.

Departs DFW at 1:20 p.m. and arrives at SAT at 2:15 p.m.

Departs DFW at 10:10 p.m. and arrives at SAT at 11:05 p.m.

Spirit added daily service from Newark/New York to San Antonio earlier this month, the release stated.