Spirit Airlines adds nonstop service between San Antonio and Tampa

SAN ANTONIO – Spirit Airlines will launch nonstop service between San Antonio and Tampa next year.

Beginning Jan. 11, the low-cost carrier will fly nonstop from SAT to the Tampa International Airport four times a week — Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Right now, the flights are seasonal and only scheduled through April 5, but the airport hopes that could change.

“We know our travelers will use this new service to Tampa,” said Jesus Saenz, director of airports, San Antonio Airport System (SAAS). “Once Spirit sees that, the goal is to expand it to daily service that’s offered year-round. Their presence in our market is giving families even more options and opportunities to take that vacation they might have been putting off. The competitive fares are also attracting people across the United States to check out San Antonio.”

Tickets are already on sale.

Tampa is the seventh destination that Spirit has added since beginning service in San Antonio last November.

The following are the destinations served: