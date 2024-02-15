66º
San Antonio International Airport receives $30 million in grants for Terminal A upgrades, new terminal

The FAA awarded the grants through the Fiscal Year 2024 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Terminals Program

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

San Antonio International Airport. (Courtesy, San Antonio International Airport)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio International Airport has received $30 million in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The money is funded through the Fiscal Year 2024 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Terminals Program (ATP), which provides grants for airport terminal development projects to improve the country’s airports, and the Airport Infrastructure Grant (AIG) program.

The San Antonio International Airport will use $18 million from the ATP for a new terminal, which will open in 2028. The other $12 million from the AIG will be used for electrical upgrades in Terminal A.

“We’re so proud and thankful to have landed these two grants for SAT,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg in a press release from the airport.

The mayor thanked a handful of local members of Congress for their help in securing the funding.

“The terminal expansion isn’t just about upgrading infrastructure; it’s about fueling our city’s economic engine and bolstering our connectivity,” City Manager Erik Walsh said. “We’re solidifying San Antonio’s position as a hub of opportunity and growth.”

Last February, the San Antonio airport received a $20 million grant from the FAA for the construction of the Ground Load Facility (GLF), which will open in 2025.

“We are doing our best to keep up with the demand,” said Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports, San Antonio Airport System. “We had our busiest year ever in 2023 with 10.7 million passengers. We can’t wait for the GLF to be ready and we’re just four years out from having our new terminal. Each time we’re awarded more of these grants, it’s an investment in our future.”

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

