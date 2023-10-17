San Antonio International Airport adds nonstop flight to New York City area

A Spirit Airlines plane takes off at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on June 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – The low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines is adding a sixth flight at the San Antonio International Airport.

In an announcement on Tuesday, city officials said Spirit is adding a nonstop service to Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), near New York City.

Service starts on April 5 and will be offered daily:

Flights to EWR will depart from San Antonio at 3:02 p.m. and arrive in Newark at 7:52 p.m. EST.

Flights to SAT will depart EWR at 11:07 a.m. and arrive in San Antonio at 2:17 p.m. CDT.

“Spirit keeps succeeding here in San Antonio. Their new service adds to the competition – which leads to even more competitive fares,” Jesus Saenz, the director of airports for the San Antonio Airport System, said in the release. “We’re happy for our travelers, who are finding great deals to travel to several popular destinations. Spirit sees that and is continuing to add more service. Everyone benefits.”

Spirit Airlines started offering service in San Antonio in 2022.

Destinations include Baltimore, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Orlando.

For more information or to book a flight, visit spirit.com.

