San Antonio ISD seeks public input for ideas to repurpose closed schools

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Independent School District released a short survey on Wednesday to solicit ideas on how its closed schools can be repurposed into facilities for the community’s use.

The fifteen schools, which were closed last September as part of the district’s “rightsizing” plan, would be used to meet community needs, according to San Antonio ISD.

Available buildings could have a range of uses, from educational services to affordable housing centers. Other recommendations include senior centers, playgrounds, mental health resources and fine arts buildings.

Community members will be able to select the level of priority they give each repurposing option in the survey.

San Antonio ISD hopes the repurposed buildings will foster positive change and closer community ties.

The district held community meetings in August and September to explain the timeline and process for the facilities.

You can take the survey in English or Spanish here.

