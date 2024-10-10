Skip to main content
Clear icon
89º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

San Antonio ISD seeks public input for ideas to repurpose closed schools

15 schools shuttered as part of district’s ‘rightsizing plan’

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Tags: SAISD, Survey, School Closures, San Antonio ISD
(Joshua Saunders, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Independent School District released a short survey on Wednesday to solicit ideas on how its closed schools can be repurposed into facilities for the community’s use.

The fifteen schools, which were closed last September as part of the district’s “rightsizing” plan, would be used to meet community needs, according to San Antonio ISD.

Recommended Videos

Available buildings could have a range of uses, from educational services to affordable housing centers. Other recommendations include senior centers, playgrounds, mental health resources and fine arts buildings.

Community members will be able to select the level of priority they give each repurposing option in the survey.

San Antonio ISD hopes the repurposed buildings will foster positive change and closer community ties.

The district held community meetings in August and September to explain the timeline and process for the facilities.

You can take the survey in English or Spanish here.

Read also:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Avery Meurer headshot

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

email

Recommended Videos