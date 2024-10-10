Six dogs euthanized after attacking woman, declared dangerous by ACS

The woman suffered a minor injury after she was bit on her leg, police said.

SAN ANTONIO – Six dogs that attacked a 44-year-old woman on the Southwest Side and later deemed dangerous have been euthanized, Animal Care Services said in a statement Thursday.

The woman was walking in the 1900 block of West Southcross Boulevard near Priscilla Street on Sept. 4, when she was ambushed by a pack of dogs, San Antonio police said.

The victim suffered a minor injury for a leg bite, police said. She was released from a hospital the day after the attack.

The pack of dogs also ripped off the strobe light off an SAPD patrol vehicle that responded to the incident.

ACS was able to round up the animals.

The dogs’ owner faces several criminal citations including the bite itself, letting the dogs freely roam, and not providing proof of rabies vaccinations or microchips.

A few weeks later, the dogs were officially declared dangerous by ACS.

In the statement, ACS stressed that the dogs were roaming off their property when they bit the pedestrian.

“This is against the law and all of the dogs were deemed dangerous by Animal Care Services,” the statement read. “Owners must keep their pets on their property as the law dictates.”

