Pack of loose dogs attack woman, rip light off SAPD patrol vehicle on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A pack of dogs roaming loose from a Southwest Side home bit a woman on her leg and ripped the light off a San Antonio police patrol vehicle.

The attack happened Wednesday afternoon at the corner of W. Southcross Boulevard and Priscilla Street. Cell phone video of the aftermath shows a pack of at least six dogs biting at the front of a responding SAPD patrol unit.

KSAT later confirmed that one of the SAPD patrol vehicles had a strobe light torn off by the pack of dogs in the same area.

A nearby business owner, who did not want to be named, told KSAT he saw the woman walking and saw the dogs jump the fence of a home at the corner.

He turned around to answer the phone, but when he turned back, he saw a truck stopping to help the woman, who was being bitten by a dog, with more coming toward her.

The driver helped the woman up and rushed her into the truck, the business owner said.

Animal Care Services said the 44-year-old woman was bitten on her right leg. Police at the scene said the injury appeared to be minor.

ACS Spokeswoman Lisa Norwood said the dogs’ owner was identified, and ACS officers took a number of dogs into custody while they determined which was the animal who bit the woman.

ACS said the owner faces multiple criminal citations, including for the bite itself, letting the pets roam, and not providing proof of rabies vaccinations or microchips.

The business owner said the dogs have been a problem in the neighborhood for some time.