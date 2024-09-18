5 dogs involved in attack of woman officially declared dangerous, ACS says

The woman suffered a minor injury after she was bit on her leg, police said.

SAN ANTONIO – A pack of loose dogs that attacked a woman on the Southwest Side of San Antonio have officially been declared dangerous, according to Animal Care Services.

The dog owner faces several criminal citations, including the bite itself, letting the dogs freely roam, and not providing proof of rabies vaccinations or microchips.

The attack happened just before 4 p.m. on Sept. 4 at the corner of West Southcross Boulevard and Priscilla Street.

According to San Antonio police, a 44-year-old woman was walking down W. Southcross Blvd. when five dogs ambushed her.

The woman suffered a minor injury after she was bitten on her leg, police said.

A nearby business owner witnessed the woman walking and the dogs jumping the fence of a home before the attack. He saw one of the dogs bite the woman while more dogs approached her.

The business owner said a truck driver stopped, helped the woman up, and rushed her into the truck.

The pack of dogs also ripped off the strobe light off an SAPD patrol vehicle that responded to the incident.

ACS Interim Director Mike Shannon said the woman was released from a local hospital the day after the attack.

In a statement released by ACS on Wednesday, officials said the five dogs involved in the attack will remain in custody.