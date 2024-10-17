San Antonio police searching for missing 64-year-old woman believed to be in danger
Anita Gomez last seen Wednesday afternoon on South New Braunfels Avenue
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a missing 64-year-old woman with intellectual disabilities believed to be endangered.
Anita Gomez was last seen in the 6700 block of South New Braunfels Avenue at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
She was wearing a red long-sleeve shirt and black leggings and using a red and black walker.
Gomez is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 133 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on the missing woman is asked to call 911 or 210-207-7660.
