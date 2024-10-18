Friday Finds: Halloween candy deals & treat alternatives from Grocery Obsessed influencer

With Halloween just around the corner, content creator Emily Hill is sharing her latest candy and treat finds as part of our Friday Finds.

From spooky-themed treats to healthier options, there’s something for everyone this season.

Hill, known for her Instagram page Grocery Obsessed, has been researching new candy options for Halloween. Some of her top picks include Reese’s Werewolf Tracks, KitKat’s Ghost Toast, and the classic Brach’s Autumn Mix.

For those looking for healthier choices, she recommends Unreal candy packs, which can be found at Target.

When it comes to buying candy in bulk, Hill suggests heading to Sam’s Club and Costco for the best deals. She also points out that H-E-B is currently offering 25% off Mars candy, including Skittles, M&M’s, and Snickers. Target is another good option, with a 20% discount on trick-or-treat candy.

For parents who want to hand out alternatives to candy, Hill highlights a variety of options.

Garden veggie chips shaped like ghosts and bats, pretzel packs, and juice boxes are popular choices. Non-food items like Pokémon cards or small toys are also great for trick-or-treaters, and H-E-B has a wide selection of toys available.

You can follow Emily Hill for more grocery tips and seasonal finds on her Instagram account, Grocery Obsessed.