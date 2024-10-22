What is ‘pink cocaine?’ Synthetic drug making headlines after being linked to Liam Payne’s death, Diddy lawsuit

“Pink cocaine” is a drug that is gaining a lot of attention recently.

The illegal substance was recently linked to former One Direction singer Liam Payne’s death. The 31-year-old was found dead in Argentina after falling from his hotel room.

Recommended Videos

A toxicology report showed Payne had “pink cocaine” in his system.

“It’s a cocktail of different synthetic drugs,” said former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Bill Bodner.

The recreational drug, also known as Tusi, is typically a mix of several drugs that includes methamphetamine, ketamine and ecstasy. Sometimes the drug can include cocaine, but Bodner said most of the time it doesn’t.

All of these drugs have a variety of side effects that are dangerous on their own but even more dangerous when mixed together.

This drug is a stimulant that speeds up the body’s system. According to the DEA, the pill or powder increases heart rate, blood pressure, respiration and body temperature. It can cause anxiety and paranoia.

The DEA describes ketamine as a dissociative anesthetic that can cause hallucinogenic effects. The drug distorts the perception of sight and sound and can leave the user feeling not in control. It can induce a state of sedation and leave the user feeling immobile and can cause amnesia.

Ecstasy, also known as MDMA or Molly, produces an energizing effect and enhances enjoyment of tactile experiences. According to the DEA, the drug can increase motor activity, high heart rate, tremors, teeth clenching, euphoria and much more.

In high doses, it can interfere with the body’s ability to regulate temperature.

The DEA describes cocaine as a white, crystallized powder derived from coca leaves. It is an intense, euphoric drug that can be highly addictive.

It leaves users feeling restless, anxious and sometimes paranoid.

The name “pink cocaine” comes from the bright pink color of the drug that is made with food coloring. It is also said to include strawberry flavoring that can be taken as a pill or inhaled.

“It’s very cheap to make and can tailor to what the drug user is looking for,” Bodner said.

Versions of the drug emerged in South America more than a decade ago. It has been found in Europe and is now making it’s way through the United States. According to the Washington Post, law enforcement officials worry cheap ketamine manufactured overseas will help fuel the production of tusi.

“This is actually unfortunately what we’re going to see as the future in North America is synthetic drugs,” Bodner said.

Payne’s death is bringing the drug to light, but Bodner worries what will happen if more people get their hands on the drug.

“What people do when they’re on the drug. Anything that causes you to be detached from reality and agitated or excited and also has psychedelic effects, we’re going to see behavior from people that’s just not safe and they don’t know what they’re doing is not safe,” Bodner said.

The drug is also being named in a string of new lawsuits Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing. In March of this year, his ex-girlfriend, Yung Miami, was accused of trafficking “pink cocaine” for the rapper. Diddy has denied those accusations.

Google trends show the interest in the drug skyrocketed following Payne’s autopsy report.

“No matter where you live or how isolated you think you are from street drugs, now with social media with the smartphone, everyone lives in an open air drug market,” Bodner said.