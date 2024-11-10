Medical Examiner's Office identifies woman's father who was shot, killed by her boyfriend

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the father of a woman who was shot and killed by her boyfriend.

The office said Christopher Paul Fuentes, 43, was shot multiple times. His death was ruled a homicide.

Recommended Videos

San Antonio police said it is still searching for the man accused of shooting and killing Fuentes, his girlfriend’s father, early Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a Taco Palenque restaurant around 12:15 a.m. in the 18000 block of Blanco Road.

According to an SAPD Sergeant on the scene, Fuentes, his daughter and her boyfriend — also known as the shooter — began the evening at a bar.

Fuentes and the shooter were arguing before the boyfriend left the bar. Fuentes and his daughter walked over to Taco Palenque, police said.

Authorities said the shooter then drove over to the restaurant where he saw Fuentes and his daughter.

Fuentes approached the shooter’s vehicle, but when he did, SAPD said the shooter brandished a weapon and shot Fuentes multiple times outside the restaurant.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the shooter fled the scene in his vehicle. SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: