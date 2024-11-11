It’s the most wonderful time of the year for scammers

SAN ANTONIO – Scams are meant to catch you off guard.

Scammers want to place you in a heightened emotional state and use pressure tactics because they don’t want you to think or act immediately. Protect your identity by remembering to remain calm, not clicking on any links and being very cautious about giving out your personal identification and financial information.

You have the right to walk away, hang up, or delete the text and report the fraud. As consumer activity revs up this holiday season, here are a few of the most common holiday scams.

Fake online retailers

Online shopping is a convenient way to shop, and scammers hope consumers will take the bait on tactics like social ads that redirect the shopper to bogus online stores or discounts from fake online retailers. Scammers target shoppers looking for those hard-to-find items at the most affordable price. Deep discounts on those in-demand items and out-of-this-world reviews could be a potential red flag. Remember the age-old adage: if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

TIP: Shop at a secure and trusted website. You could do some comparison shopping, read through the entire product description and policies, and consider doing an online search using the store’s name and “scam” or “complaint” to see the company’s reputation from elsewhere.

NOW WHAT?: If you believe you’ve fallen victim to an online shopping scam, report it to the Federal Trade Commission. Contact your bank or, if you used a credit card to make your purchase, contact your credit card company to report suspected fraud.

Gift card scams

Gift cards are a great holiday gift option. There is no need to guess second this gift. The recipient gets to choose what they want. Just be sure to purchase the gift card from official retailers. Scammers like them because it doesn’t leave a trace.

Once you’ve given the gift card number to the scammer, the money on it will likely be gone. Gift cards are for gifts, not for making payments.

TIP: Scammers may tell you using a gift card is a secure payment, but legitimate businesses will never ask you to pay with a gift card.

NOW WHAT?: If you believe you’ve fallen victim to a gift card scam, the FTC suggests calling the company of the gift card you purchased and then contacting the FTC.

Holiday travel

Whether visiting family and friends or taking a festive vacation, the holiday season and traveling go hand-in-hand. Travelers are another hot target scammers prepare to swindle, offering fake travel deals or accommodations.

TIP: Book through reputable sites before booking your next stay or travel plans. Ensure you’ve got all the details before signing or paying for the deal, call the resort or lodging, and ask about the mandatory fees and taxes. Be wary of unsolicited text or email stating you’ve won a free trip or prize. If you have to pay anything to receive your “free” prize or trip or are asked to pay with a gift card or wire the money, these could be signs of a scam.

NOW WHAT?: If you believe you’ve fallen victim to a travel scam, report it to the FTC and contact your bank or credit card company to report suspected fraud.

