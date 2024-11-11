Jack White brings ‘No Name Tour’ to Paper Tiger this week White’s album of the same name announced as Grammy nominee for Best Rock Album Jack White performs onstage at Live from Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" at Michigan Central Station on June 06, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) (Aaron J. Thornton, 2024 Aaron J. Thornton) SAN ANTONIO – Jack White, formerly of The White Stripes, will play at the Paper Tiger this week.
The “No Name Tour” will feature Tulsa, Dallas and Austin stops before landing in San Antonio on Friday night.
Last week, White’s “No Name” album was
announced as a Grammy nominee for Best Rock Album alongside the likes of Green Day and Pearl Jam.
Tickets will be available starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Vault members can get access an hour early, White said in an Instagram post.
To register for tickets, click
