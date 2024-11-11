Jack White brings ‘No Name Tour’ to Paper Tiger this week

Jack White performs onstage at Live from Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" at Michigan Central Station on June 06, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Jack White, formerly of The White Stripes, will play at the Paper Tiger this week.

The “No Name Tour” will feature Tulsa, Dallas and Austin stops before landing in San Antonio on Friday night.

Recommended Videos

Last week, White’s “No Name” album was announced as a Grammy nominee for Best Rock Album alongside the likes of Green Day and Pearl Jam.

Tickets will be available starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Vault members can get access an hour early, White said in an Instagram post.

To register for tickets, click here.

More concert coverage from KSAT:

Rock band Papa Roach to bring ‘Rise of the Roach’ tour to San Antonio in 2025

Deftones inks San Antonio stop on upcoming ‘2025 North American Tour’