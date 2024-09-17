91º
Deftones inks San Antonio stop on upcoming ‘2025 North American Tour’

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Sept. 20

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Deftones will visit San Antonio on March 13, 2025, as part of their "2025 North American Tour (Courtesy of Deftones/Spurs Sports & Entertainment)

SAN ANTONIO – Known for hits like “Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)” and “Change (In the House of Flies),” Deftones has inked a stop in San Antonio next year.

The Sacramento-based band will visit the Frost Bank Center on Thursday, March 12, 2025, as part of their “2025 North American Tour.”

The Live Nation-produced tour kicks off on Feb. 25 in Portland, Oregon.

Freshwater and The Mars Volta, known for tracks like “Roulette Dares (The Haunt Of),” will join Deftones.

Presale access is available to those who sign up for the Frost Bank Center’s all access newsletter.

General admission tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m. They can be purchased through the Frost Bank Center and Ticketmaster.

