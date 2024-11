SAN ANTONIO – Papa Roach will bring its “Rise of the Roach” tour to San Antonio next year.

The rock band will perform at the Frost Bank Center on Saturday, March 22.

Rise Against and Underoath are also on the bill.

The artist pre-sale and additional pre-sales start on Monday before tickets open to the general public at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Fans can purchase their tickets here.

The tour kicks off in Houston on March 20. The band will also visit Dallas the day after San Antonio.