Rosa’s Tacos To Go, a San Antonio staple, closes after 16 years

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio staple on the near West Side closed its doors two weeks ago.

Rosa’s Tacos To Go, located in the 1700 block of Nogalitos Street, had served San Antonio since 2008. It was best known for its colorful decor, handmade flour tortillas and carne guisada.

On Oct. 27, the restaurant announced on Facebook that it would be closing its doors that day.

“We do want to extend our great gratitude and appreciation for the wonderful years you all have supported our business, they said, in part. “We will miss the wonderful people who have made this possible some went from customers to friends.”

Many comments on the post were users expressing their good wishes for the owner and employees and their sadness at being unable to enjoy their favorite tacos.

In another Facebook post, the restaurant clarified that it was not the economy that caused them to close but instead a “failure of visions.”

The restaurant also said this was a “Goodbye for now but not forever and that chapter is to be continued...”

KSAT reached out to find out what that next chapter might be. The owner, Joe, responded that it’s a secret for now, but he will update followers of the staple soon in Rosas’ next social media post.

He added that the community has always been his heart and “for now no more sad stories let’s get back to business.”