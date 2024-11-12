Man stabbed in the stomach at Brackenridge Park

Stabbing in the 4000 block of N. St. Mary’s Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after he was stabbed in the stomach at Brackenridge Park, according to San Antonio police.

The stabbing happened around noon on Tuesday in the 4000 block of N. St. Mary’s Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in his 40s suffering from a stab wound to his stomach, police said.

Another man, who officers said was holding a knife, was held for further questioning, SAPD said.

Police said a woman was with the man who was stabbed, but she had stepped away before the incident.

The woman returned, found the man wounded and called 911, according to police.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.