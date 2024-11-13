Southtown hot dog shop faces hundreds of dollars in damages after reported burglary

SAN ANTONIO – Owner Manuel Rodriguez said he was shocked at the state of El Chunky on Tuesday morning.

“They just destroyed it,” Rodriguez said. “It’s hard. It’s tough.”

Rodriguez reported a burglary at the Southtown restaurant on Tuesday to the San Antonio Police Department.

Rodriguez said part of the window and door to his restaurant were broken into, and the cash register was stolen.

“They took like $550,” Rodriguez said. “It hurts a lot because that’s an unexpected cost.”

Around 3:30 a.m., Rodriguez said he got a notice on his phone that the power was out in the restaurant’s building. By 6:30 a.m., another alarm came in. That’s when he headed to check it out.

“They broke one of the locks,” Rodriguez said.

The theft itself wasn’t caught on video. Rodriguez said none of the internal security cameras worked during the crime because someone cut power to the building. But before that happened, Rodriguez said external cameras captured a man walking around the building and looking inside.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, SAPD said the police report of the incident was not yet ready. The department confirmed the burglary took place and that the investigation “remains ongoing.”

In the meantime, Rodriguez is calling on the community to come forward to catch whoever did this and to come forward to help this small business.

“The best way is just to come and support us,” Rodriguez said.

El Chunky is located at 2620 South Presa Street.