Understanding the early signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio doctor is warning people how aggressive and deadly a pancreatic cancer diagnosis can be.

Pancreatic cancer is a type of cancer that starts in the pancreas. The pancreas is an organ that sits behind the stomach. It is responsible for releasing several enzymes that help us digest food.

The pancreas also releases insulin, which helps us break down sugars and absorb and maintain sugar levels in the body.

Dr. Hanni Salih, a medical hematologist and oncologist at the Start Center for Cancer Care in San Antonio, said pancreatic cancer is not rare, but it isn’t as well-known as other cancers.

“It’s not one of the more common solid tumor cancers that we see, but it is a very, very dangerous and aggressive disease and should be taken very, very seriously,” Salih said.

The American Cancer Society estimates approximately 66,500 people will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2024. Nearly 52,000 will die from it, the organization said.

Salih said the reason pancreatic cancer can be deadly is because the cancer is typically detected in Stage 4.

“I think the most important thing is to understand potential signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer,” said Salih.

Pancreatic cancer symptoms:

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and/or eyes): occurs when the cancer is growing in an area that is pressing on a bile duct

Abdominal pain: mostly felt in the upper abdomen and can radiate to the back

Unexplained weight loss over a short time

Diabetes diagnosis that is out of the blue

Risk factors:

Age: Typically found in people older than 65.

Smoking: The risk of pancreatic cancer is about twice as high for smokers, compared to those who have never smoked. The American Cancer Society said approximately 25% of pancreatic cancers are believed to be caused by tobacco use.

Weight: Obese people are about 20% more likely to develop pancreatic cancer than non-obese individuals.

Diabetes: Pancreatic cancer is more prevalent in people with Type 2 diabetes.

Genetics: Pancreatic cancer can sometimes run in the family. This can be due to an inherited genetic syndrome. Gene mutations cause about 10% of pancreatic cancers.

“I think having a good understanding of your family history is important, particularly when you meet for routine visits with your primary care doctors, as they may be the first line of screening for these types of cancers,” Salih said.

Treatment:

Treatment for pancreatic cancer depends on the stage of a patient’s cancer diagnosis. A patient may receive chemotherapy, radiation, immunotherapy, surgery or a combination of treatments.

Surgery: Two general types of surgery can be used for pancreatic cancer.