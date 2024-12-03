Skip to main content
Boerne PD searching for missing man who may be in danger

CLEAR Alert issued for Keith Faulkner, 50

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

A CLEAR Alert was issued for Keith Faulkner, who was last seen on Dec. 3, 2024, in Comfort. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

BOERNE, Texas – The Boerne Police Department is searching for a 50-year-old man who may be in danger.

A CLEAR Alert was issued Tuesday for Keith Faulkner, who was last seen at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of US 87 in Comfort.

Faulkner may be traveling in a white 2017 Toyota Tacoma bearing Texas license plate VNN3963.

Law enforcement officials believe Faulkner’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

A CLEAR Alert helps law enforcement in locating and rescuing missing, kidnapped or abducted adults or adults who are in immediate danger of injury or death, as well as aid in locating any potential suspects.

Anyone with information regarding Faulkner should contact the Boerne Police Department at 830-249-8645.

