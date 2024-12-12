TCEQ contradicts statement from water well company accused of producing brown, ‘undrinkable’ water

WILSON COUNTY, Texas – Neighbors in the Floresville area are continuing their battle with the private company that owns their water wells.

KSAT has reported on the situation for more than a month now. Our most recent report detailed a filtration system that Central States Water Resources-Texas (CSWR-Texas) removed from the well in 2021.

Arrowhead subdivision residents have questioned why that filtration system wasn’t replaced with a newer version and an entirely different type of system they said isn’t working.

Residents said they have been getting brown or overly chlorinated water that has worsened since CSWR-Texas took over control.

Residents also said received notice in September that the water at the well tested positive for E. coli.

CSWR-Texas confirmed to KSAT that it took a filtration system off the well in 2021 because it was old and inefficient.

The company replaced it with a polymer feed system, which adds a solution that pulls minerals out of the water.

That’s not the same type of filtration system neighbors have asked for. Residents said their water was way better with the filter on the well.

“We don’t use the water now. It’s undrinkable,” Arrowhead resident Carrie Wilcoxson, who lives in the house next to the well, said. “We know the filtration system worked before because a lot of us have been out here for a while.”

When KSAT asked why the filter wasn’t replaced with a similar system, CSWR-Texas sent out the following response.

“CSWR-Texas’ original plan was a replacement of the existing sand filter system. While attempting to get the permit, CSWR-Texas was informed by TCEQ that the permit could not be issued because the plan wasn’t compliant with TCEQ TAC 30, which governs Public Drinking Water systems. To provide some context, TCEQ approvals are necessary to move forward with “larger scale” system improvements, so this denial meant we had to explore other options for this community.”

KSAT then asked the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) why the commission denied the permit. TCEQ said it did not deny the permit.

“The TCEQ Water Supply Division does not have a record of denying a submittal of plans and specifications for a sand filter,” TCEQ’s statement said, in part.

TCEQ also said while “groundwater systems are not required to use sand filters, the water system can propose a new treatment system (e.g. a sand filter) if it helps them achieve their water quality goals.”

KSAT then alerted CSWR-Texas with TCEQ’s answers and asked if the company would now consider putting a new filter on since it appears they are permissible.

CSWR-Texas said the type of filter they took off in 2021 the well no longer met water standards, but then said, “In terms of a plan to upgrade to a newer version of the sand filtration system, sand filters in general tend to be problematic for long term maintenance and do not function as effectively.”

The company said this justified putting in the polymer feed system, which residents said has not helped at all.

“I welcome [CSWR-Texas] to come and get a glass. I’ll send them a bottle. Give it to their children. Give it to their elderly,” said Arrowhead resident Shannon Perkins.

Two weeks ago, Perkins showed KSAT the dark brown water that came out of her spigot. She said that the water often made it through her house filter, staining her tubs, sinks, and toilets.

Residents across the subdivision have shared similar stories.

After many of their complaints, multiple KSAT stories and a TCEQ investigation, CSWR-Texas added automatic flushers to the well three weeks ago. The flushers are meant to flush out some of the sediment from the water.

CSWR-Texas told KSAT it could take months to see if the flushers produce better results.

“But the flushers are not filters,” Wilcoxson told KSAT. “Save energy and money. Just put the filter back on.”

“The improvements made at the Arrowhead system comply with all water quality standards, and we have implemented a flushing program to further address aesthetic concerns – however, we understand that this approach takes time to show results, and may not align with community expectations," CSWR-Texas said in a statement.

Since those automatic flushers were added, Arrowhead residents reported that their water pressure has been very low. They have written to the company for an explanation.

The question now is whether CSWR-Texas apply for a permit to put a new filter on, if it doesn’t work.

CSWR-Texas replied late Wednesday afternoon with information they hadn’t said before, and it had to do with money.

“The reason to avoid installing a filtration system where they aren’t absolutely necessary is the high operational costs to maintain and operate filter systems which create larger rate impacts. CSWR is considering a variety of types of filters as an option for this system and it is important to us to make whatever improvements are needed to ensure issues like this are addressed,” CSWR-Texas said in its statement.

Full coverage of this investigation: