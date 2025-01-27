Skip to main content
Southbound I-35 two-lane closure in downtown SA extended through end of March

Closure will last through February

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Downtown, San Antonio, Traffic, Interstate 35

SAN ANTONIO – The two-lane closure on Interstate 35 southbound in downtown San Antonio has been extended until the end of March.

Lanes will be closed from Martin Street to Cesar Chavez Boulevard as part of ongoing joint repair work. The lane reduction will remain in place 24 hours a day.

i-35 CLOSURE UPDATE (KSAT 12 News)

This closure is part of the broader I-35 and I-10 downtown repair project, a $25.9 million initiative aimed at improving safety along 5.5 miles of the corridor.

The project includes repairs and upgrades on I-35 from S. Laredo Street to I-37/Camden Street and on I-10 from I-35 to Hildebrand Avenue. Completion is expected in fall 2025.

Drivers are advised to plan ahead for potential delays and consider alternate routes during this period. All lane closures are weather permitting and subject to change.

NOTE: The video in this story is from the update before the closure was extended through March.

For more information on traffic, you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Click the links below for current road closures.

