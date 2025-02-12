Skip to main content
Suspect accused of fatally shooting teen in revenge plot accepts plea deal

Victim’s family attacked suspect during 2023 melee in Bexar County courtroom

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Tags: Courts, San Antonio, Bexar County, Bexar County Courthouse, Northwest Side
Victor Rivas has been charged with murder, records show. This image is from Aug. 29, 2022. (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of killing a 15-year-old boy in 2022 accepted a plea deal on Tuesday.

Victor Rivas, 20, faces a murder charge for the May 2022 shooting of Ethan Soto. Rivas allegedly carried out the crime as revenge for a drug-related theft.

Rivas was 17 years old at the time.

The terms of the plea deal have not been disclosed. Rivas will be sentenced on April 1.

According to a previous report, Soto was lured from his home on the Northwest Side. An arrest warrant affidavit stated that tension between the teenagers started hours before the deadly shooting.

Investigators said Soto robbed Rivas of THC cartridges, and Rivas shot at Soto and his family’s home. Soto was not injured in this incident.

The affidavit stated that Soto’s mother attempted to resolve the situation by paying Rivas for the stolen cartridges, but later, Rivas conspired with an underage girl to lure Soto into a trap where he was ambushed and fatally shot.

Soto was the brother of Savanah Soto, who was killed along with her boyfriend Matthew Guerra and their unborn child

During Rivas' court hearing back in October 2023, Soto’s family was seen in a video jumping into the jury box and attacking Rivas.

BCSO said after Rivas made a gesture toward Soto’s family members, they jumped a partition in the courtroom and began assaulting Rivas.

Four people were arrested following the incident.

Rebecca Salinas is the Digital Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with 15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

