Suspect accused of fatally shooting teen in revenge plot accepts plea deal

Victor Rivas has been charged with murder, records show. This image is from Aug. 29, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of killing a 15-year-old boy in 2022 accepted a plea deal on Tuesday.

Victor Rivas, 20, faces a murder charge for the May 2022 shooting of Ethan Soto. Rivas allegedly carried out the crime as revenge for a drug-related theft.

Rivas was 17 years old at the time.

The terms of the plea deal have not been disclosed. Rivas will be sentenced on April 1.

According to a previous report, Soto was lured from his home on the Northwest Side. An arrest warrant affidavit stated that tension between the teenagers started hours before the deadly shooting.

Investigators said Soto robbed Rivas of THC cartridges, and Rivas shot at Soto and his family’s home. Soto was not injured in this incident.

The affidavit stated that Soto’s mother attempted to resolve the situation by paying Rivas for the stolen cartridges, but later, Rivas conspired with an underage girl to lure Soto into a trap where he was ambushed and fatally shot.

Soto was the brother of Savanah Soto, who was killed along with her boyfriend Matthew Guerra and their unborn child

During Rivas' court hearing back in October 2023, Soto’s family was seen in a video jumping into the jury box and attacking Rivas.

BCSO said after Rivas made a gesture toward Soto’s family members, they jumped a partition in the courtroom and began assaulting Rivas.

Four people were arrested following the incident.

