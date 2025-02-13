US Rep. Chip Roy questions bail policies after seven SAPD officers shot in Stone Oak standoff

SAN ANTONIO – U.S. Rep. Chip Roy is raising the alarm about bail policies in Bexar County after police say a suspect with a criminal past shot at several officers last month.

The suspect, Brandon Scott Poulos, 46, was accused of injuring seven San Antonio police officers on Jan. 22 at a Stone Oak apartment complex.

Poulos, a former Navy serviceman, was out on bond despite a long rap sheet. Just a few days earlier, on Jan. 18, he was arrested for a family violence incident where he allegedly assaulted three people, including two older individuals. Despite the charges, he was released on bonds totaling $35,000 the next day.

Roy is using this case to highlight how lenient bail policies can put public safety at risk. He’s questioning District Attorney Joe D. Gonzales on why someone with a criminal history like Poulos was released and is urging action on these policies.

Before the shooting, Poulos was involved in a tense standoff with Comal County deputies on Jan. 21, where he threatened officers and violated a protective order. This led to a warrant for his arrest just hours before the Stone Oak incident.

Roy is seeking answers from Gonzales about the DA’s office’s bond policies. He stressed the need to consider safety risks when judges set bonds and questioned the decision to let Poulos post bail despite his record.

This incident has sparked significant concerns about the effectiveness of current bail reform measures in keeping the community safe. Roy also referenced a 2023 letter he sent to Gonzales about another suspect accused of shooting three SAPD officers.

Roy gave Gonzalez a Feb. 26 deadline to respond to his questions.

KSAT has reached out to the DA’s office for comment on the letter.

In a 2023 interview with KSAT, Gonzales said, “we only recommend bonds,” which are ultimately set by the magistrate judges.

