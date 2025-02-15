Skip to main content
Fog icon
48º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Big Bend’s Chisos Basin construction delayed until July, officials say

Construction was initially scheduled to begin in May

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Tags: Outdoors, Big Bend National Park, National Park Service
FILE - An RV camp sits within the Chisos Basin of the Big Bend National Park on October 16, 2016 in West Texas. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) (John Moore, 2016 Getty Images)

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas – National Park Service officials announced on Friday that construction in Big Bend’s Chisos Basin area, initially scheduled for May, will now begin in July.

According to the NPS website, once construction begins, the Chisos Basin area will be closed to visitors and public access. This closure will include Basin Road, lodging units, Basin campground, a restaurant, the NPS visitor center, the camper store, and trails.

Recommended Videos

Construction within the area will be finished in approximately two years, according to NPS officials.

While that area will be inaccessible, officials reiterated Big Bend National Park will remain open year-round.

NPS officials said once spots of construction are completed, park managers will access reopening different spots.

For more information about the construction, click here.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Rocky Garza headshot

Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.

email

twitter

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS