Big Bend’s Chisos Basin construction delayed until July, officials say

FILE - An RV camp sits within the Chisos Basin of the Big Bend National Park on October 16, 2016 in West Texas. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas – National Park Service officials announced on Friday that construction in Big Bend’s Chisos Basin area, initially scheduled for May, will now begin in July.

According to the NPS website, once construction begins, the Chisos Basin area will be closed to visitors and public access. This closure will include Basin Road, lodging units, Basin campground, a restaurant, the NPS visitor center, the camper store, and trails.

Construction within the area will be finished in approximately two years, according to NPS officials.

While that area will be inaccessible, officials reiterated Big Bend National Park will remain open year-round.

NPS officials said once spots of construction are completed, park managers will access reopening different spots.

