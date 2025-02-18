Man arrested for secretly recording workers in veterinary hospital restroom, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities arrested a man accused of secretly recording workers at a veterinary hospital while they were using an employee-only restroom, according to San Antonio police.

Matthew Christopher Cadena, 35, faces eleven counts of invasive visual recording.

An arrest affidavit says employees of Babcock Hills Veterinary Hospital called police in October after one worker found a tiny, pinhole-type camera in a restroom.

Investigators then examined the camera’s memory card and found more than 500 videos that were recorded without the knowledge of the people in them, the affidavit said.

In all, police identified eleven victims, including both women and men, SAPD said

The affidavit said police noticed two clips showing a man, who they identified as Cadena, setting up the camera in the restroom.

Police said they also collected surveillance video that showed him entering the restroom where the camera was found.

KSAT 12 News called and emailed the hospital for more information Tuesday morning.

Hospital Administrator Vanessa Mitchell released the following written statement several hours later:

“We would like to take a moment to address an incident involving a former employee and an internal, employee-only bathroom at Babcock Hills Veterinary Hospital. Upon discovery of a recording device, we immediately took action and reported to the authorities. We continue to actively assist the authorities with their investigation. As this is an ongoing matter, we are unable to provide further details at this time. Our priority remains the safety and well-being of our patients, clients, and staff. We appreciate your understanding and will continue to support law enforcement in any way we can.”

Cadena was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Sunday night. Court records show he posted bond Tuesday afternoon.