Man accused of North Side stabbing arrested, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of stabbing another man on the North Side has been arrested, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the stabbing around 5 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Northwest Military Highway, where they found a 62-year-old man with an apparent stab wound to his upper back, police said.

The victim told officers he was walking with his wife southbound on Northwest Military Highway when another man emerged from the bushes and walked toward them, police said.

The victim told police he was unable to understand the man due to a language barrier and kept walking.

Police said the man then stabbed the victim once in the back “without provocation” and fled the area on foot. He was found by officers nearby and apprehended.

The victim was treated by EMS at the scene.

The apprehended man has not been identified as of Sunday morning, but police said he was 46 years old.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

