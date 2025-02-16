Skip to main content
Clear icon
58º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Man accused of North Side stabbing arrested, San Antonio police say

SAPD: Victim stabbed ‘without provocation’

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Stabbing, SAPD, North Side
FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of stabbing another man on the North Side has been arrested, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the stabbing around 5 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Northwest Military Highway, where they found a 62-year-old man with an apparent stab wound to his upper back, police said.

Recommended Videos

The victim told officers he was walking with his wife southbound on Northwest Military Highway when another man emerged from the bushes and walked toward them, police said.

The victim told police he was unable to understand the man due to a language barrier and kept walking.

Police said the man then stabbed the victim once in the back “without provocation” and fled the area on foot. He was found by officers nearby and apprehended.

The victim was treated by EMS at the scene.

The apprehended man has not been identified as of Sunday morning, but police said he was 46 years old.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Gabby Jimenez headshot

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS