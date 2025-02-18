Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
70º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo to remain open during cold front

KSAT’s Weather Authority says a hard freeze is in the forecast

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Weather, Things To Do, KSATKids, Rodeo, San Antonio, Trending, Entertainment
San Antonio Rodeo 2023 (Katelyn Leter, Katelyn Lester)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo announced plans to remain open as a strong cold front is expected to move into the area.

In a news release Tuesday, the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo said it is monitoring the upcoming cold front and reminds guests there are plenty of indoor activities to enjoy.

Recommended Videos

“We encourage attendees to bundle up and join us in supporting our mission to educate the youth of Texas,” the release states.

KSAT’s Weather Authority forecasts the cold front will arrive in San Antonio around 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wind chills will make the temperature feel like it’s in the teens on Wednesday morning.

Below is a list of indoor activities guests can enjoy at the rodeo:

  • Kids’ Carnival & Shopping – Carnival rides inside Expo Hall 2 and over 200 shops to explore
  • Live Music & Dancing – Great live performances and a dance floor in the Ultra Round Up Rodeo watch party in Expo Hall 1
  • Texas High School Rodeo Finals – Witness top young talent competing in the Freeman Coliseum, free with grounds admission
  • Livestock Judging – Get up close with animals and see top livestock competitors
  • Wildlife Exhibit – A fun and educational experience inside the Freeman Coliseum
  • Main Rodeo & Concerts – Happening at the Frost Bank Center through Sunday, Feb. 22

“The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo remains dedicated to delivering a premier rodeo experience while upholding traditions that make this event a community favorite,” the release says. “The safety and well-being of our patrons, volunteers, exhibitors, and staff remain our top priority.”

The rodeo will announce updates should any changes occur due to weather conditions, the release says.

The rodeo runs from Feb. 6 to Feb. 23.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Madalynn Lambert headshot

Madalynn Lambert is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 2024 with a degree in journalism and minors in global and science communication.

email

instagram

Mia Montgomery headshot

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home. She previously worked as a meteorologist at KBTX in Bryan-College Station and is a fourth-generation Aggie.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS