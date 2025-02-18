San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo to remain open during cold front

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo announced plans to remain open as a strong cold front is expected to move into the area.

In a news release Tuesday, the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo said it is monitoring the upcoming cold front and reminds guests there are plenty of indoor activities to enjoy.

“We encourage attendees to bundle up and join us in supporting our mission to educate the youth of Texas,” the release states.

KSAT’s Weather Authority forecasts the cold front will arrive in San Antonio around 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wind chills will make the temperature feel like it’s in the teens on Wednesday morning.

Below is a list of indoor activities guests can enjoy at the rodeo:

Kids’ Carnival & Shopping – Carnival rides inside Expo Hall 2 and over 200 shops to explore

Live Music & Dancing – Great live performances and a dance floor in the Ultra Round Up Rodeo watch party in Expo Hall 1

Texas High School Rodeo Finals – Witness top young talent competing in the Freeman Coliseum, free with grounds admission

Livestock Judging – Get up close with animals and see top livestock competitors

Wildlife Exhibit – A fun and educational experience inside the Freeman Coliseum

Main Rodeo & Concerts – Happening at the Frost Bank Center through Sunday, Feb. 22

“The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo remains dedicated to delivering a premier rodeo experience while upholding traditions that make this event a community favorite,” the release says. “The safety and well-being of our patrons, volunteers, exhibitors, and staff remain our top priority.”

The rodeo will announce updates should any changes occur due to weather conditions, the release says.

The rodeo runs from Feb. 6 to Feb. 23.

