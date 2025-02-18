SAN ANTONIO – Ernie Zuniga will be on KSAT starting Tuesday, marking his debut as the station’s newest reporter. KSAT is thrilled to welcome Zuniga as a community-based journalist.

With over 30 years of broadcasting experience, many of which were spent in South Texas, Zuniga brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to KSAT. His role will focus on covering stories and highlighting issues that matter most to the people of San Antonio.

Zuniga’s addition to the team promises to enhance the viewer experience during KSAT12’s community events such as Fiesta, the KSAT Pigskin Classic, and Muertos Fest, among others. His presence is expected to strengthen KSAT’s commitment to serving the community with dedication and integrity.

>> KSAT announces hiring of veteran San Antonio media personality Ernie Zuniga

What stories do you want new KSAT community journalist Ernie Zuniga to cover? Let us know in the form below.

Ernie, who began his career as a sportscaster in San Antonio in 1999, has a long history of covering the city’s most important events, including four Spurs championship runs. A passionate Fiesta fan, Ernie also served as King of the River Walk in 2019 and has been actively involved in the Rey Feo Consejo, serving on two Rey Feo courts since 2022. He also launched “Pickup Lines,” a digital talk show that aired live from inside his car. That series will continue at KSAT.

In addition to his impressive broadcasting career, Ernie is deeply committed to serving the San Antonio community. He has worked with several area nonprofits, including the 100 Club of San Antonio and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and is an active member of the Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation.

In his role at KSAT, Ernie will work with an experienced team continuing to expand and connect to every corner of our community, like no one can. From sharing your unique stories to bringing you sights and sounds of South Texas culture like never before, Ernie will be focused on your community and hearing your voice.