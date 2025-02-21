San Antonio districts cancel Friday’s after-school activities due to freezing weather

SAN ANTONIO – Some school districts in the San Antonio area announced they will cancel and reschedule all Friday after-school activities due to cold weather.
Here’s a list of districts that have announced changes so far:
- Alamo Heights Independent School District has rescheduled after-school basketball and soccer games. Click here to see the new schedule.
- Carrizo Springs Consolidated Independent School District said the boys' 4A area playoff game against Wimberley on Friday night has been rescheduled for Saturday.
- Fort Sam Houston Independent School District announced that the Cole boys basketball game against Rice in Cuero has been rescheduled to Saturday at 4 p.m.
- Northside Independent School District announced on social media that after-school activities were canceled “out of an abundance of caution.”
- North East Side Independent School District announced it is rescheduling or canceling all after-school events on Friday. Events scheduled for Saturday morning will be delayed.
According to KSAT Meteorologist Justin Horne, drizzle is expected to develop later Friday afternoon and through the evening.
As the drizzle kicks in Friday night, Horne said temperatures will be at or near freezing for northern portions of Bexar County and parts of the Hill Country. The drizzle will be very light, but a light glaze on elevated surfaces is possible.
Horne said impacts, especially in San Antonio, will be limited.