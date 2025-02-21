San Antonio districts cancel Friday’s after-school activities due to freezing weather

School districts in the Hill Country and South Central Texas have announced closures and delays this week due to wintry weather.

SAN ANTONIO – Some school districts in the San Antonio area announced they will cancel and reschedule all Friday after-school activities due to cold weather.

Here’s a list of districts that have announced changes so far:

Recommended Videos

>>LATEST FORECAST: Light freezing drizzle possible tonight. Here’s how that’ll impact your weekend

According to KSAT Meteorologist Justin Horne, drizzle is expected to develop later Friday afternoon and through the evening.

As the drizzle kicks in Friday night, Horne said temperatures will be at or near freezing for northern portions of Bexar County and parts of the Hill Country. The drizzle will be very light, but a light glaze on elevated surfaces is possible.

Horne said impacts, especially in San Antonio, will be limited.