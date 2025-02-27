How to pick the right school for a child with unique needs

San Antonio – Finding the right school for a child with unique interests and special needs can be overwhelming for some families.

San Antonio Charter Moms has tried to make it easier by inviting schools and districts from across the area to School Discovery Day at Hemisfair this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Over 40 schools are invited to showcase their unique programs.

Inga Cotton knows the hardships of finding a school, so she created the event with the nonprofit.

“I think it’s really important to, like, as you’re doing your school search, narrow down to a shortlist and then go on campus and try to observe a classroom,” she said.

She says families who decide to make a switch in their child’s school might see a change in the student’s attitude.