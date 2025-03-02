Skip to main content
Clear icon
77º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Streets to avoid ahead of 2025 Run the Alamo marathons on Sunday

Street closures will begin at 6:15 a.m. and reopen at 2 p.m., the City of San Antonio says

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Tags: Closures, Downtown, San Antonio, Traffic
Traffic Alert (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – If you plan to head to downtown on Sunday, be prepared for street closures as the Run the Alamo half and full marathons take over the area.

The Alamo marathon is a locally produced race in San Antonio, according to the Run the Alamo’s website.

Recommended Videos

The Alamo 13.1 and 26.2 races are expected to begin at 6:58 a.m. Sunday at Civic Park at Hemisfair.

As a result, many downtown streets will be closed to the public.

Street closures begin at 6:15 a.m. and are expected to reopen by 2 p.m., according to the City of San Antonio.

Some of those road closures will be expected through the Mission Reach area, according to the City of San Antonio World Heritage Office.

If you’re planning to go through downtown Sunday, below are the marathon routes of Sunday’s races to avoid:

The Alamo 13.1 half-marathon

alamo 13.1 by akmoreno on Scribd

The Alamo 26.2 marathon

alamo 26.2 by akmoreno on Scribd

For more information on Run the Alamo, click here.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Andrea K. Moreno headshot

Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS