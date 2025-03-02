Local, federal officials to celebrate San Antonio’s first nonstop flight to Washington DC

There will be two flights daily, one going to DCA and the other to SAT.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio International Airport will commemorate the launch of its first nonstop flight to Washington, D.C., on Sunday.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, Representatives Joaquin Castro and Henry Cuellar, and Mayor Ron Nirenberg are among the officials slated to attend the press conference at 5 p.m. Sunday.

KSAT will livestream the press conference on KSAT Plus, KSAT.com and in this article.

American Airlines will launch the flight, becoming the only airline to offer nonstop service between Reagan National Airport (DCA) and San Antonio International Airport (SAT).

Daily service from SAT begins on Monday. Flight 1718 will depart from SAT at 6:35 a.m. and arrive at DCA at 10:41 a.m.

The nonstop flight from DCA to SAT was confirmed in December 2024. The U.S. Department of Transportation formally approved an exemption to allow nonstop flights.

“We have finally landed the plane,” Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports for the San Antonio Airport System, told KSAT in an interview last year. “Super excited about the partnership that we have established with American Airlines.”

Flight 1718 will depart from SAT at 6:35 a.m. and arrive at DCA at 10:41 a.m. The flight number commemorates the year San Antonio was founded.

Flight 1947 will depart from DCA at 7:45 p.m. and arrive at SAT at 10:43 p.m. The flight number commemorates the year the U.S. Air Force was established.

