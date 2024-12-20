First nonstop flight from San Antonio to DC takes off this Sunday

There will be two flights daily, one going to DCA and the other to SAT.

San Antonio’s first nonstop flight to Washington, D.C., will officially take off this Sunday.

American Airlines will launch the service, becoming the only airline to offer nonstop service between Reagan National Airport (DCA) and San Antonio International Airport (SAT).

Recommended Videos

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, U.S Senator John Cornyn, Mayor Ron Nirenberg, City Manager Erik Walsh, and representatives from American Airlines will hold a news conference at 5 p.m. Sunday to discuss the importance of the new flight service.

In December 2024, it was confirmed the nonstop flight from DCA to SAT would happen. The U.S. Department of Transportation formally approved an exemption to allow the nonstop flights.

“We have finally landed the plane,” Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports for the San Antonio Airport System, told KSAT in an interview last year. “Super excited about the partnership that we have established with American Airlines.”

There will be two flights daily, one going to DCA and the other to SAT.

Flight 1718 will depart from SAT at 6:35 a.m. and arrive at DCA at 10:41 a.m. The flight number is significant and commemorates the year San Antonio was founded.

Flight 1947 will depart from DCA at 7:45 p.m. and arrive at SAT at 10:43 p.m. The flight number commemorates the year the U.S. Air Force was established.

“This nonstop flight between SAT and DCA will have a transformative impact on San Antonio. We’re eager to capitalize on this opportunity with American Airlines and are committed to maximizing the economic benefits for our region,” said Erik Walsh, San Antonio City Manager, last year.

This flight is important to the San Antonio community as our city is one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States. SAT has also continuously seen record-breaking travel numbers throughout 2024.

The need for a nonstop service will impact our military, business, educational, and research communities, among others.

“I’m grateful to those who have championed this effort and for the bipartisan support of our representatives in the Senate and House, whose advocacy was instrumental in making these flights a reality. We look forward to the positive impact this nonstop service will have for years to come,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg in December.