American Airlines receives federal approval for direct flight from San Antonio to Washington, DC

SAN ANTONIO – After a long wait, San Antonio will soon have a direct flight to the nation’s capital.

American Airlines received federal approval on Wednesday to begin a nonstop flight from San Antonio International Airport to Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Washington, D.C., according to an American Airlines news release.

“We are thrilled with this announcement, SAT to DCA nonstop service via American Airlines will have so many positive impacts to our city and the entire South Texas region,” said Jesus Saenz, director of airports for San Antonio, in a release. “This is historic and meaningful to San Antonio and our surrounding communities, a true reflection of our partnership with American Airlines along with the countless number of community leaders that have long deserved nonstop service from San Antonio International Airport to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.”

According to the release, American Airlines will have the nonstop flight ready in the coming months, but the release did not announce a specific date.

“Today marks a significant milestone for San Antonio as we get one step closer to securing a nonstop flight between SAT and DCA,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg in the release. “This connectivity between San Antonio and our nation’s capital is long overdue and will benefit our community in many ways. I’m grateful for the unwavering support of our local leaders and the bipartisan backing of our congressional delegation. We are excited about the opportunities this will bring for economic growth, boosting both our business and military communities.”

American will use unique flight numbers to honor the city’s history and the region’s “strong ties” to the military, the release said. Flight 1718 will commemorate the year the City of San Antonio was founded while Flight 1947 will be used to reflect the year the United States Air Force was established.

“As a proud native of San Antonio, I am pleased with the DOT’s decision to establish a direct route between San Antonio and the District of Columbia, and glad to hear that it will be served by DFW-based American Airlines,” Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn said in an emailed statement, in part.

“For years, I’ve been working with my colleagues in the San Antonio delegation to get our city a direct flight to the nation’s capital,” Democratic U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro said in an emailed statement. “Today’s announcement is a long-sought win for travelers, businesses, and the military families that call our city home. When finalized, these direct flights will make it easier for San Antonio’s business sector, including our growing cybersecurity industry, to work directly with the federal government to support job growth and economic development at home. I appreciate the Biden-Harris administration’s decision to bring these flights to San Antonio and I look forward to welcoming new travelers to my hometown.”

