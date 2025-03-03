San Antonio residents, tourists share concerns about measles outbreak ahead of spring break

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is expected to be packed with visitors in March.

With spring break crowds arriving next week comes a timely concern about measles after a potential exposure was reported in the Alamo City.

No cases have been confirmed in San Antonio, but Austin Public Health said an infant in Travis County tested positive for the virus.

Some locals and tourists along the River Walk said they had personal experiences with measles that they don’t wish on anyone else.

“Unfortunately, I had my measles when I was younger, so it didn’t look too good,” said San Antonio resident Robert Rodriguez. “I had a lot of red spots all over the place. Itchy.”

William Rowse, who visited San Antonio from Nebraska, said he remembers the rash like it was yesterday.

“It was all over. Mostly on my stomach and my back mostly,” Rowse said. “It’s something you don’t forget when you’re that uncomfortable.”

Rowse said he experienced a variety of symptoms, including sweating, nausea as well as difficulty sleeping and eating.

Both men had the same advice to those who haven not had measles: get vaccinated.

“I would suggest getting the shot if you can get it,” Rowse said.

Rosemary Rowse, who also visited from Nebraska, said they found out that their 7-year-old grandson had leukemia two years ago.

“To prevent anything, we stay as healthy as we can,” Rosemary Rowse said. “That’s why all the shots are so important.”

One woman, who got vaccinated before coming to San Antonio, said she wanted to ensure she didn’t bring the virus home to her children.

“We need to stop the spread and make sure that it doesn’t get out of hand,” the woman told KSAT.

Another tourist from Illinois said she got vaccinated after she heard about the measles outbreak in Texas.

Other tourists were not as concerned.

“I was more worried about the plane flight,” said Kelly Mohammad, who also visited from Illinois.

Terry Corless, owner of the Mad Dogs Irish Pub on the River Walk, said he is following the statewide outbreak closely.

Corless said the COVID-19 pandemic prepared his team for the worst.

“We’ve always been very careful with hygiene, personal hygiene,” Corless said. “You walk into our kitchens, everybody’s masked up, gloved up and everything else. So, we’re aware of it.”

While safety is top of mind for many people, so is having a good time.

“Spring break coming, Final Four as well,” Corless said. “So we’re excited.”

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported that measles vaccination rates are low on the city’s South Side and West Side.

People who live in those areas have said the low rates can be attributed to a lack of access, which prompted Metro Health to hold a pop-up vaccine clinic on Saturday.

Fifty-five people were vaccinated at Saturday’s clinic. Eighteen of those were for measles, according to the agency.

The next Metro Health pop-up clinic is scheduled for March 7 at The Gathering Place on the West Side.

For a full list of Metro Health pop-up vaccine clinics, click here.

