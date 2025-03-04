New Bexar County Elections Administrator discusses background, outlines vision for the future

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Michele Carew, the newly appointed Bexar County Elections Administrator, shared her vision and preparations for the upcoming elections in an interview.

Carew, who assumed her role on March 1, succeeds Jacquelyn Callanen, who served as the county’s elections administrator for two decades.

Carew expressed her readiness for the challenges and attention accompanying her new position.

“My past experience has put me in a positive position,” she said.

Born and raised in a small Texas town, Carew holds Bexar County close to her heart, having been married on the River Walk.

With the San Antonio mayoral and City Council races approaching, Carew emphasized the county’s commitment to a smooth Election Day on May 3.

“No. 1 is having a fair election come May 3. We want to be prepared. We want to make sure that all the polling locations are open with plenty of people to work,” Carew said. “We want to make sure that voters have everything they need and that we get through it like the rising stars that I know our team is.”

Carew also discussed potential changes, highlighting the importance of technology and the county’s website.

“Well, I think that new technology is at the top of the list. Of course, the website is something major that we’ll be working on and addressing,” she told KSAT. “We want to definitely work with voters with disabilities and also directly with the Secretary of State’s office to ensure that everything is fair and within the Texas election code.”

Addressing challenges faced by her predecessor, Carew acknowledged issues such as violence and security at voting locations, emphasizing the need for solutions.

After leaving her previous role in Hood County, Carew worked in the technology sector in Austin, gaining valuable experience.

Carew met with Callanen in February to tour the Bexar County Elections Department.

“It was a positive interaction. I have nothing but mad respect for Jackie. I met her when I was just a deputy clerk in Parker County and watched her and saw the things that she went through, and also other election administrators just like her. It encouraged me to want to be just like them,” Carew shared.

In her commitment to transparency and adherence to the law, Carew assured voters, “I will always follow the letter of the law. I will always follow the Secretary of State’s guidance. I will look to them, should there be questions on things, and follow anything that they give to me.”

Carew’s departure from Hood County was marked by support from local officials, and she said she is eager to bring her expertise to Bexar County, with plans to update the website for improved user-friendliness.