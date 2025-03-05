‘The sky looks otherworldly’: KSAT Connect users share images, videos of dusty skies

SAN ANTONIO – Dust churned by Tuesday’s high winds pushed air quality into poor conditions, leaving the San Antonio region’s sky hazy into Wednesday.
While there were 30 mph wind gusts possible Wednesday, conditions should improve throughout the day.
KSAT Connect users shared photos and videos of weather conditions Tuesday evening.
SkyWatcher (Oscar)
There is no reason to go to Mars when Mars comes to you. The sky looks otherworldly.
Taylor Mcclelland
Not being able to see downtown from the I-10 overpass is one thing but BARELY being able to see downtown from Woodlawn Lake REALLY TELLS THE STORY of how thick the west texas dust is
