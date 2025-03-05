Skip to main content
Local News

‘The sky looks otherworldly’: KSAT Connect users share images, videos of dusty skies

Air quality is poor but should improve throughout the day

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

KSAT Connect users captured photos of dusty skies Tuesday evening. (KSAT Connect)

SAN ANTONIO – Dust churned by Tuesday’s high winds pushed air quality into poor conditions, leaving the San Antonio region’s sky hazy into Wednesday.

While there were 30 mph wind gusts possible Wednesday, conditions should improve throughout the day.

KSAT Connect users shared photos and videos of weather conditions Tuesday evening.

Sunset behind the dust looking west-southwest
John

Sunset behind the dust looking west-southwest

0
Mico
There is no reason to go to Mars when Mars comes to you. The sky looks otherworldly.
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

There is no reason to go to Mars when Mars comes to you. The sky looks otherworldly.

0
San Antonio
I cannot believe you can look straight at the sun. What a sunset.
Elaina Johnson

I cannot believe you can look straight at the sun. What a sunset.

0
Bandera
MurgoKSAT

Some drone footage up by Clark High School.

1
San Antonio
Not being able to see downtown from the I-10 overpass is one thing but BARELY being able to see downtown from Woodlawn Lake REALLY TELLS THE STORY of how thick the west texas dust is
Taylor Mcclelland

Not being able to see downtown from the I-10 overpass is one thing but BARELY being able to see downtown from Woodlawn Lake REALLY TELLS THE STORY of how thick the west texas dust is

0
San Antonio
Todays sunset with the dust blowing in and the fires on the southpart of town. This was taken at Military & Goliad about 6 miles from the Southton Rd Fire.
Paul-G

Todays sunset with the dust blowing in and the fires on the southpart of town. This was taken at Military & Goliad about 6 miles from the Southton Rd Fire.

0
San Antonio
Abel Peña

Foggy, smoky sky in SA from the fires 3-4-2025

0
San Antonio

Stay updated on the forecast with KSAT’s Weather Authority.

If you’d like to send in pictures or videos, check out our guide below.

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select the channel and category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.

