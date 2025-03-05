‘The sky looks otherworldly’: KSAT Connect users share images, videos of dusty skies

SAN ANTONIO – Dust churned by Tuesday’s high winds pushed air quality into poor conditions, leaving the San Antonio region’s sky hazy into Wednesday.

While there were 30 mph wind gusts possible Wednesday, conditions should improve throughout the day.

KSAT Connect users shared photos and videos of weather conditions Tuesday evening.

MurgoKSAT Some drone footage up by Clark High School. 18 hours ago 1 San Antonio

