ME’s office identifies motorcyclist killed after crashing into truck on North Side

A man was killed early Tuesday in the 11000 block of Wetmore Road after he hit a truck while riding his motorcycle. The man was then hit by a second truck.

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE on 3/5: The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed Tuesday morning in a crash involving two trucks on the North Side.

Philip Toomes, 75, died of blunt force injuries, according to the ME’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

ORIGINAL STORY: A motorcyclist was killed early Tuesday morning after being involved in a crash involving two trucks on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened in the 11000 block of Wetmore Road around 5:45 a.m.

A truck was backing up out of a parking lot onto Wetmore when a 75-year-old man on a motorcycle hit the side of the vehicle, according to police.

The man was thrown off, and his bike landed on top of him. A passing SUV ran the man over, according to an SAPD preliminary report.

EMS officials pronounced the man dead at the scene.

None of the drivers are facing any charges, and both stayed at the scene, too, police said.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the man’s identity and cause of death.

