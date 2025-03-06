You’ll go bananas for Blue Bell’s new ice cream flavor

Banana Fudge is now available in half-gallon and pint sizes

Blue Bell Ice Cream is releasing a “fudge-tastic” new flavor this month.

Starting Thursday, ice cream lovers can enjoy Blue Bell’s new Banana Fudge for a limited time only.

Blue Bell said the flavor is a mix of milk chocolate ice cream and banana-flavored ice cream. It is available in half-gallon and pint sizes.

“Our new Banana Fudge Ice Cream combines two flavors that complement each other so well,” said Sara Schramm, Blue Bell marketing brand manager. “Chocolate and banana ice creams are popular treats all on their own. But swirl these two in one carton, and you have an incredibly smooth and delicious dessert.”

Blue Bell said the flavor is based on requests to bring back its popular banana and chocolate frozen snack bars.

“We know our fans still crave the frozen snack bars on a stick that featured banana and chocolate,” Schramm added. “We have received requests over the years to return these products to our lineup. We thought, why not shake things up and bring this delicious combination back as an ice cream?”

Blue Bell said the new pint-size Strawberry Toaster Pastry Ice Cream is also now available in stores. This flavor is vanilla ice cream with pastry pieces, confetti sprinkles, strawberry sauce swirls and white icing.