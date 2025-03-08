Man arrested in connection with death of man found shot in neck, abandoned in car, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested in connection with the death of another man who was found shot in the neck inside a car, according to an arrest affidavit.

Nathan Franklin, 57, is facing a murder charge for the death of 64-year-old Johnny Johnson, according to Bexar County court records.

Recommended Videos

San Antonio police found Johnson just after 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 6800 block of Pecan Valley Drive.

According to the affidavit, a witness and Johnson were driving to pick up Franklin and his son.

The witness told police they were stopped at a red light on the access road of the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 North, just before Rittiman Road, when Johnson requested to stop at a store.

The affidavit stated the witness then heard a single gunshot and saw Franklin with a firearm. The witness turned around and saw Johnson bleeding from the neck.

According to the affidavit, after Franklin allegedly fired the weapon, the witness and Franklin struggled over the gun, causing the magazine to fall out, and the witness then ran out of his car.

After the witness stepped out of the car, Franklin drove away with the witness' vehicle.

The witness then went to two businesses and requested to call 911, the affidavit stated.

A second witness, identified as Franklin’s stepson, reported receiving a call from Franklin, who said he was in the 6000 block of Pecan Valley.

According to the affidavit, when Franklin’s stepson arrived at the location, he saw the witness' vehicle and found Johnson in the backseat with a gunshot wound. Police said the stepson did not find Franklin upon arrival.

Franklin’s stepson then called police and stayed on the scene until officers arrived.

The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 6800 block of Pecan Valley Drive, not far from Brooks. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Johnson was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

According to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, Johnson died from a gunshot wound to his neck. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police searched for Franklin and his son but were initially unable to locate them. After the witness and Franklin’s stepson identified him, authorities later found and arrested Franklin.

Franklin was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Friday.

Read also: