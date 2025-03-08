1 injured in East Side shooting, San Antonio police say

One person was injured in a shooting on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – One person was injured in a shooting on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the shooting around 2 a.m. Saturday morning in the 200 block of Noblewood Drive.

According to police, a 24-year-old man was picked up by a ride-share driver when they heard gunshots while turning onto Honey Boulevard.

Police said the man realized he was shot and asked the driver to drop him off at home.

Family members called police, and the man was taken to a hospital "with a non-critical gunshot wound to his lower extremity," police said.

Multiple shell casings were found in the roadway in the 400 block of Honey Boulevard, police said. The suspect’s identity is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information was not immediately available.

