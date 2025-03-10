Low-cost airline adds more nonstop flights from San Antonio airport

(Charles Krupa, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - A Spirit Airlines 319 Airbus approaches Manchester Boston Regional Airport for a landing, Friday, June 2, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Spirit Airlines is expanding its nonstop routes from San Antonio International Airport, with new services set to begin in May.

In May, the airline will resume flights to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) and introduce new routes to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) and Nashville International Airport (BNA).

Recommended Videos

“Just last week we celebrated Spirit’s first flight to San Juan, and we’re elated to see the growth continue,” said Jesus Saenz, director of airports for the City of San Antonio Aviation Department. “The growth we’ve experienced with Spirit has been tremendous and we couldn’t be more grateful for their continued investment.”

>> Spirit Airlines launches nonstop flights from San Antonio to Puerto Rico

Service to the three airports will begin in time for summer vacations:

Nashville (BNA): Service begins May 8, and will be available on Thursdays and Sundays.

Departs SAT at 6:16 p.m., arriving at BNA at 8:24 p.m.

Departs BNA at 3:01 p.m., arriving at SAT at 5:20 p.m.

Baltimore (BWI): Service begins May 9, and will be available on Mondays and Fridays.

Departs SAT at 10:33 a.m., arriving at BWI at 2:53 p.m.

Departs BWI at 7:00 a.m., arriving at SAT at 9:38 a.m.

Detroit (DTW): Service begins May 9, and will be available on Mondays and Fridays.

Departs SAT at 2:03 p.m., arriving at DTW at 6:08 p.m.

Departs DTW at 7:03 p.m., arriving at SAT at 9:16 p.m.

With these additions, Spirit Airlines will offer nonstop service to 12 destinations from SAT, including Atlanta (ATL), which launches April 9.

Read also: