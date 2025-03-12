Skip to main content
Local News

Motorcyclist killed in multi-vehicle crash in Schertz, police say

The motorcyclist, who has not been identified, died at the scene

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crash, Schertz, Schertz Police Department
FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SCHERTZ, Texas – A motorcyclist was killed in a collision involving an SUV and a semi-tractor with a trailer, according to the Schertz Police Department.

Schertz police responded to the crash around 6:41 p.m. on Tuesday in the 17500 block of the Interstate 35 northbound access road.

Upon arrival, officers found the motorcyclist on the ground, police said.

A bystander provided CPR, and an officer took over until Schertz EMS arrived, police said, but the motorcyclist died at the scene.

The motorcyclist will be identified pending next-of-kin notification.

An investigation will be conducted by the Schertz Police Department Central Investigation Division to determine the cause of the crash.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families affected by this tragic event,” the department said.

