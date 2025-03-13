Celebrate Pi Day with these 3.14 deals around San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants and bakeries are ready to celebrate Pi Day this week with a variety of 3.14 deals.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio restaurants and bakeries are ready to celebrate Pi Day this week with a variety of 3.14 deals.

From dessert pies to pizza pies, there are many ways to honor the mathematical wonder of π on Friday, March 14 (3/14).

Do you know of a local place celebrating Pi Day? Let us know in the comments below.

Check out these Pi Day deals happening around San Antonio:

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse dine-in guests who purchase a regular, full-size pizookie on Pi Day can enjoy a second pizookie for $3.14.

The offer is available for all pizookie flavors and is only valid on March 14.

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop, 2907 N. Loop 1604 E., Ste. 201, will have a Pi Day deal of three 4-inch pies for $14.

The offer is only available for in-store purchases on March 14.

Cici’s Pizza customers who order a medium or large one-topping pizza can get a second pizza of equal or lesser value for $3.14.

The offer is valid on all medium and large one-topping, original round-crust pizzas with red sauce and cannot be combined with any other promotions.

The deal is only available for pick-up only on Friday, March 14. There is a maximum of 10 pizzas per order.

The online coupon code is: PIDAY. The in-store coupon code is: 23052.

For more information, click here.

Mattenga’s Pizzeria will sell $3.14 10-inch cheese pizzas from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 14.

The restaurant will also have special pizza boxes in celebration of Pi Day.

Pizza Hut introduced its new pizza charcuterie board just in time for Pi Day.

The customizable board includes two medium pizzas, eight boneless wings and breadsticks with dips for $24.99.

For more information, click here.

Rooster Crow Baking Co, 4421 De Zavala Road, has a special Pi Day menu.

Pies are $35 each and can be picked up on March 14, 15 or 16.

Flavors include apple, chocolate cream, banana cream, “the infamous blueberry,” cornbread, strawberry rhubarb and coconut. A very limited number of pies are available, according to the bakery.

To place an order, DM the bakery on Facebook with the pick-up date, phone number and pie flavor.

Round Table Pizza customers who are part of the restaurant’s Royal Rewards program will receive a personal pizza with a choice of one topping for $3.14 with the purchase of any large or XL pizza.

7-Eleven is offering whole pizzas, quesadillas and chicken tender boxes for $3.14 each at participating locations.

The deal is only valid on March 14. For more information, click here.

