Firefighters tackle 2-alarm blaze involving 2 homes on North Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire involving two homes on the North Side.

The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. Sunday in the 10300 block of Grenadier Way near the San Antonio International Airport.

Upon arrival, the fire department said the fire was upgraded to a second alarm fire to ensure additional resources were dispatched to the scene.

SAFD said fire crews launched an “aggressive attack” on the fire and had the fire extinguished in approximately 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

